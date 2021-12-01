6,097 Shares in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Acquired by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 12,143.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 276,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after purchasing an additional 273,962 shares during the period. Refined Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,712,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,170,000 after acquiring an additional 75,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after acquiring an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,551,000.

ESGV stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.26.

