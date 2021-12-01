$684.32 Million in Sales Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) to announce $684.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $673.00 million to $691.41 million. Etsy posted sales of $617.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $15.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,551,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy has a one year low of $150.00 and a one year high of $307.75.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,965,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $335,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,384 shares of company stock valued at $69,352,463 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1,113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Etsy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679,559 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Etsy by 226.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,669 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Etsy by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

