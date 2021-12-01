$779.38 Million in Sales Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to announce $779.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $792.00 million and the lowest is $765.47 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $554.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cheesecake Factory.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.45 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CAKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.68.

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.12 per share, with a total value of $74,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 15.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,978,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 663,896 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,357,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,087,000 after acquiring an additional 200,605 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 31.7% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,579,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,253,000 after acquiring an additional 379,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,471,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,935,000 after acquiring an additional 38,681 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,582. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.56. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

