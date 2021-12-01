95,165 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Acquired by Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 95,165 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. Cleveland-Cliffs accounts for 1.5% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 205.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 488.9% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CLF opened at $20.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.09. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

