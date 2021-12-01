Abacus Planning Group Inc. Buys New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,243 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $626,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 8.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 18,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 181,701 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $70.13 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The firm has a market cap of $92.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.72.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

