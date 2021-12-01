Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,958 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $1,587,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 306.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 232,487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $48,162,000 after buying an additional 175,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA stock opened at $326.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.49, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.05 and a 200-day moving average of $216.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

