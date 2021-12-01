Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $109.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.32. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.09 and a 52 week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

