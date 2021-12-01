Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $244.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $164.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.31 and a 12-month high of $256.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.98 and its 200 day moving average is $206.84.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.