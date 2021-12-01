Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 284 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,273,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,246 shares in the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EEM opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

