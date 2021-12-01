Abacus Planning Group Inc. Sells 546 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,142,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,234,219,000 after purchasing an additional 377,198 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,931,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,166,933,000 after purchasing an additional 520,162 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,855,000 after purchasing an additional 260,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,086,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,259,741,000 after purchasing an additional 360,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $323.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.17.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $400.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $416.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

