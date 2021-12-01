Abacus Planning Group Inc. Takes $281,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $299.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.56. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.