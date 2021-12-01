Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 33,028 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 33,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $444,995.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $260.09 million during the quarter. Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $45,576,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

