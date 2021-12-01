Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Acquires 33,028 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 33,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64.
- On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.
- On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20.
- On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.
- On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,254,698.58.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.45 per share, for a total transaction of $798,822.45.
- On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $314,741.70.
- On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.68 per share, for a total transaction of $444,995.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRCT opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.92. Cricut, Inc. has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $47.36.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $153,622,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cricut by 17.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,279,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,497,000 after acquiring an additional 193,030 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $47,612,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the second quarter valued at $45,576,000. 12.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cricut has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.
Cricut Company Profile
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
