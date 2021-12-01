Abdiel Capital Management, Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cricut alerts:

On Friday, November 26th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 33,028 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $777,148.84.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,078 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.38 per share, for a total transaction of $866,883.64.

On Monday, November 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 171,805 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.66 per share, for a total transaction of $4,064,906.30.

On Friday, November 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 22,578 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,903.20.

On Monday, November 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 36,644 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.72 per share, for a total transaction of $905,839.68.

On Thursday, November 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 250,000 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,290,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 45,642 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $1,254,698.58.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 29,101 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.45 per share, with a total value of $798,822.45.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 11,529 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $314,741.70.

On Monday, October 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 16,679 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.68 per share, with a total value of $444,995.72.

Cricut stock opened at $24.97 on Wednesday. Cricut, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $47.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.92.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 668.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cricut by 3,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.