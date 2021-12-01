Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,814. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%.
About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund
Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.