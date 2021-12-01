Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,000 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:ACP traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,814. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $12.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.28.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 131.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 9.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 169,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 31.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

