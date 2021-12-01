Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Shares Down 32.2%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) traded down 32.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 25.75 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 25.75 ($0.34). 5,770,874 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 779% from the average session volume of 656,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 42.13.

About Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX)

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

