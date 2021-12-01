Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Receives $26.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ABSI shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABSI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Absci in the third quarter worth $51,000. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABSI traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.49. 148,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,866. Absci has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $31.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.18.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,332.67% and a negative return on equity of 263.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 million. On average, analysts expect that Absci will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Absci

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

