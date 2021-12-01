AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.94

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.94 and last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 5311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

AHCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdaptHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist lowered their price objective on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AdaptHealth has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company’s revenue was up 129.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AHCO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 8,103,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,737,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,588,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,168,000 after buying an additional 566,410 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,074,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,884,000 after buying an additional 977,601 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,583,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,801,000 after buying an additional 307,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,567,000. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Company Profile (NASDAQ:AHCO)

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

