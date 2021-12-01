Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.58

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.95, with a volume of 29302 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $35.47.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 9,375 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $372,281.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,176.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 1,324 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $42,990.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,425 shares of company stock worth $2,156,559 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.