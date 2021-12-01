Adbri (OTCMKTS:ADLDY) Trading 1% Higher

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADLDY)’s stock price traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

