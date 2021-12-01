Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP David W. Tucker Sells 268 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $24,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 77.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 101.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 13.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

