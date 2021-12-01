Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP David W. Tucker Sells 268 Shares of Stock

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) EVP David W. Tucker sold 268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $24,773.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $87.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Addus HomeCare Co. has a twelve month low of $73.06 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.40.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on ADUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
