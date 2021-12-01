Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Receives $175.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $175.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADEVF shares. UBS Group upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adevinta ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Adevinta ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS ADEVF remained flat at $$16.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33. Adevinta ASA has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

Adevinta ASA operates as an online classifieds company in France, Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 30 online classified marketplaces in generalist, real estate, cars, consumer goods, jobs, and other categories across a range of Websites and mobile applications in 16 countries.

