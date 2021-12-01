Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.670-$1.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $335 million-$375 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $373.09 million.

Several research firms recently commented on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen dropped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.22.

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, hitting $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,294. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $81.71 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

