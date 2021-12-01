Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.43

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.43 and traded as high as C$7.29. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$7.09, with a volume of 1,080,793 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAV. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$7.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.45.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$110.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy Ltd. will post 0.8999999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$2,835,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 860,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,421,931.20.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

