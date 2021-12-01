AdvisorNet Financial Inc Acquires 7,660 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,053 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after acquiring an additional 261,944 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $902,988,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,034 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,547,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,761,000 after acquiring an additional 526,006 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,086,870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,839,000 after acquiring an additional 418,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after purchasing an additional 298,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GSK shares. Barclays upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.22. The company has a market cap of $110.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 87.29%.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

