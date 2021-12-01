AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $1.30 Million Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13,323.1% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,016,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,361,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,992 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after purchasing an additional 996,664 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $116.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.81. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $115.12 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

