AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $31.02 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 219,187 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 33,367 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 2.2% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $31,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.56.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $165.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.79. The company has a market cap of $2.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $165.70.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

