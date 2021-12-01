AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 2,151 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 215,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 86,012 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MDU Resources Group by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 245,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 17,981 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $957,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

