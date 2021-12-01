AdvisorNet Financial Inc Raises Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $3,196,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,250 shares of company stock valued at $146,067,945. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.93.

Moderna stock opened at $352.43 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.27. The company has a market cap of $142.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

