AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 4,417 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,417 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $70.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.29. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.