Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by Henry James International Management Inc.

Henry James International Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,150 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth $103,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 98.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,135 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after acquiring an additional 153,731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Aegon by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,777 shares in the last quarter. 5.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

NYSE AEG traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 43,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,777. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEG shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

About Aegon

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.