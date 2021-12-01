Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMTX shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Aemetis stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,558. The stock has a market cap of $564.93 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of -0.34. Aemetis has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $27.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.00.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Aemetis will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 71,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Block sold 14,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $202,283.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,921 shares of company stock worth $2,561,450 in the last three months. 14.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aemetis in the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Merewether Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 179.3% during the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 642,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Aemetis by 818.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 400,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 357,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Aemetis by 780.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,177 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 481,477 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

