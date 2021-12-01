AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Director Buys $102,800.00 in Stock

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Director Joseph Lamanna acquired 10,000 shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.50 million, a P/E ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.49.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $1.72. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 244.80% and a return on equity of 17.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. This is a positive change from AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $13.75 in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 195.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 676,509 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 764.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 650,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 574,806 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 955,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 421,906 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 926,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 392,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 197.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 479,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 318,125 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

