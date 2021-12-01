AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.69

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.69 and traded as high as C$8.12. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.94, with a volume of 69,774 shares trading hands.

AGF.B has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.10.

Get AGF Management alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$542.33 million and a P/E ratio of 4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.