Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$82.00 to C$80.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines traded as low as $48.89 and last traded at $48.92, with a volume of 114119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $974.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

