Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.95% of Agree Realty worth $46,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADC. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Agree Realty by 783.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Agree Realty by 59.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 20,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.06 per share, with a total value of $402,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 30,943 shares of company stock worth $2,074,458. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.38. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

