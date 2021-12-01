AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Receives GBX 397.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

A number of research firms have commented on AJB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 435 ($5.68) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.25) price objective on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 388.60 ($5.08) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 401.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.64. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 372.67 ($4.87) and a one year high of GBX 487 ($6.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 34.04.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest that includes the provision of proprietary investment content and investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and selected funds for execution-only retail customers.

