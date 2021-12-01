AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$0.86. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$0.86, with a volume of 81,342 shares traded.

Separately, ATB Capital decreased their price target on AKITA Drilling from C$1.85 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$34.06 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.06.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

