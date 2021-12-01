Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AKZOY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of AKZOY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 87,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,839. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Akzo Nobel has a 1-year low of $33.46 and a 1-year high of $44.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.7818 per share. This represents a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel NV is a holding company that engages in the manufacture and sale of coating and paint products. It operates through the following segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The Decorative Paints segment manufactures and supplies a range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for professional and do-it-yourself markets.

