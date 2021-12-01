Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Acquires 643 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $101,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $1,186,000.

NYSEARCA RWO traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. 2,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,601. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.63. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $42.55 and a 52 week high of $55.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

