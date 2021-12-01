Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,482 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Cigna by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Cigna by 19.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,080,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cigna during the second quarter worth about $405,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Cigna by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,816 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its position in Cigna by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 21,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $8.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.17. The stock had a trading volume of 25,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,268. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $190.88 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.39 and its 200-day moving average is $222.57.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 16.81%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.77.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.