Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Decreases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,946 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 18,313.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.28. 317,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,139,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $267.70 billion, a PE ratio of 132.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.10. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $143.11 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.