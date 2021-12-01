Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 159 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,368 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $52,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN stock traded up $3.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,451. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $113.59 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.57.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

