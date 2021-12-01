Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Sells 445 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,366 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $33,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. 48.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.03. The company had a trading volume of 73,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,841. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.53. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $53.35 and a one year high of $75.73. The stock has a market cap of $133.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.88.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

