Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 9.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 20.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 47.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.46.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $611.53 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $471.31 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The company has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $653.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $649.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. Align Technology’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total transaction of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

