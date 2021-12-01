Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million.

Allbirds stock opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIRD. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.91.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

