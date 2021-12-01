ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $58.82. 421,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,901. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day moving average of $66.38. ALLETE has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is 85.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after purchasing an additional 720,267 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,407,000 after purchasing an additional 113,724 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ALLETE by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,839 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,699,000 after purchasing an additional 131,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,195,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

