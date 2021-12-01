Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. is a premier esports entertainment company. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Black Ridge Acquisition Corp., is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

Shares of AESE opened at $1.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.04. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $4.31.

Allied Esports Entertainment (NASDAQ:AESE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Allied Esports Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 63.29% and a net margin of 1,245.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Allied Esports Entertainment will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Allied Esports Entertainment news, Director Adam J. Pliska sold 106,143 shares of Allied Esports Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total value of $204,855.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Knighted Pastures Llc acquired 64,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $117,969.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment by 141.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment, Inc is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, gaming & entertainment and E-sports. The Poker, gaming & entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT).

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Esports Entertainment (AESE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.