Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Shares Up 7.3%

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)’s stock price shot up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.34. 912 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 36,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $623.03 million, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $103.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.80 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 6.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allied Motion Technologies Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 33.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 316,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after buying an additional 78,440 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 68.0% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 66,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 27,034 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 61.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 198,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after buying an additional 75,522 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 208.3% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 36,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

