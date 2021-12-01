Alpha Quark Token Hits Market Cap of $122.38 Million (AQT)

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.90 or 0.00010302 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Quark Token has a total market cap of $122.38 million and approximately $42.22 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alpha Quark Token has traded up 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003467 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00008369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.78 or 0.00240401 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00087840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,726,978 coins. Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

