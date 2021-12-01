Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,852,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,880 shares of company stock valued at $492,950,722 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $58.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,907.48. 20,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,007. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,865.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,724.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,178.21.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

